How the U.S. Hid an Airstrike That Killed Dozens of Civilians in Syria



The Times investigation found that the bombing was carried out by a classified American special operations unit, Task Force 9, which was in charge of ground operations in Syria. The task force acted in such secrecy that at times it did not even inform its own military partners of their actions. In the case of the Baghdad bombings, the US Air Force command in Qatar had no idea there was a strike, an official at the command center said.

Minutes after the strike, a frightened Air Force intelligence officer at the operations center called in an Air Force lawyer to determine the legitimacy of the strike. According to documents obtained by The Times, prosecutors ordered the F-15E Squadron and Drone Crew to save all video and other evidence. He went upstairs and informed his chain of command of the strike, saying it was a possible violation of the law of armed conflict – a war crime – and that the rules required a full, independent investigation.

But a thorough, independent investigation never took place.

This week, after the New York Times sent its findings to the US Central Command, which oversees the air war in Syria, the command acknowledged the attack for the first time and said 80 people had been killed but that the airstrikes were justified. It said the bombing killed 16 soldiers and four civilians. Another 60 people were killed, the statement said, adding that it was not clear if they were civilians, as women and children in Islamic State sometimes carry weapons.

The main spokesman for the command, Capt. Bill Urban, said in a statement: “We condemn the loss of innocent lives and take all possible measures to prevent them. “In this case, we self-reported and investigated the strike according to our own evidence and took full responsibility for the unexpected loss of life.”

Assessment made immediately after the strike by the same ground unit that ordered the strike. He confirmed that the bombing was legal because only a few civilians were killed while targeting Islamic State fighters in an effort to protect coalition forces, the command said. Therefore, no formal war crimes notification, criminal investigation or disciplinary action is required, it said, adding that other deaths were accidental.

But the Air Force’s attorney, Lt. Col. Dean W. Korsak believed he had witnessed potential war crimes and repeatedly pressured his leadership and the Air Force’s criminal investigators to take action. When he did not do so, he alerted the independent inspector general of the Department of Defense. Two years after the strike, without any evidence that the Watchdog agency was taking action, Colonel Korsak emailed the Senate Armed Services Committee and told his staff that he had the top secret material to discuss, adding, “I am putting myself at great risk. Revenge the army for sending this. “

“Senior ranking US military officials deliberately and systematically obstructed the strike process,” he wrote in an email, which was obtained by the Times. Most of the content was categorized and needs to be discussed through secure communications, he said. He wrote that one unit had deliberately entered false strike log entries, “clearly trying to hide the incident.” He described the death toll as “shockingly high” and said the army had not complied with its own requirements for reporting and investigating strikes.