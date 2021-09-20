How the US helped and hindered the exodus of Afghan journalists

On 20 August, Joel Simon and Mr. De Dora, the head of the Committee to Protect Journalists, met via Zoom with Uzara Zeya, the Under Secretary of State for Civil Defense, Democracy and Human Rights. He said he left the meeting with the belief that the US would do nothing to help.

They went looking for help elsewhere, and met Sheikh Thamer bin Hamad Al Thani, deputy director of the Qatari government’s Office of Communications, the same day. Mr. Al Thani asked for a list of Afghan journalists he believed to be most at risk, then sent the message that a convoy should gather at a safe location near Kabul airport. On 23 August, Qatar’s ambassador to Afghanistan escorted 16 journalists and their families from home to the airport safely. He flew to Doha the next day. Several other journalists on the list are still in Afghanistan.

“We didn’t see any policy here,” Mr Simon said of the US government’s role in the evacuation. “Our experience was that powerful media organizations were able to leverage their relationships and use their resources,” he said.

Others involved in the rescue efforts had similar experiences, finding that formal US government channels were at best useless and at worst a hindrance.

The leader of a rescue effort spoke with me on condition of anonymity to reveal details of sensitive dealings with the State Department. On 29 August, the group’s leader emailed a State Department official to say they were prepared to blow up 181 people, including some Afghan journalists, from Mazar-e-Sharif, a city in northern Afghanistan. .

According to emails and a Facebook official, the group whose charter was paid for by the Facebook Journalism Project had obtained approval from the airline operating the flight, Kam Air, as well as the United Arab Emirates, where the plane will land. , and Mexico, the final destination of the flight.

According to the email shared with me, the group also got a nod from the Taliban, but the approval came with the condition that the US government sign off on the plan.