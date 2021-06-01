How Thousands of Indigenous Children Vanished in Canada

OTTAWA — The announcement final month that the stays of 215 Indigenous kids had been discovered on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential College left the nation reeling.

Flags all through Canada had been put at half-staff and impromptu memorials comprising kids’s moccasins or sneakers, typically marked with “215,” have sprouted, together with one in entrance of Canada’s Parliament constructing in Ottawa.

“Quite a bit of survivors, my family, they’ve been saying this for years and years — that there was rather a lot of loss of life, there’s rather a lot of unmarked graves,” mentioned Perry Bellegarde, nationwide chief of the Meeting of First Nations, the nation’s largest Indigenous group, referring to kids who had been taken from their households and compelled to attend Canada’s infamous residential colleges like Kamloops to assimilate into Western tradition.

“However no one ever believed the survivors,” he added. “And now with the invention of the grave website at Kamloops, it’s simply horrific, it’s tragic and it’s painful.”