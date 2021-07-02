How to add or update mobile number in Aadhaar Card

Now you can change or link your phone number online and offline for any reason. Aadhaar updates it on the UIDAI portal.

New Delhi. Aadhar Card is one of the most important documents document for every citizen of the country. Be it opening a bank account or buying a SIM card, Aadhar card has become necessary for everything. Along with this, it is also necessary to have correct information in the Aadhar card. Especially having the phone number correct. If for any reason you can change or link your phone number online and offline. Aadhaar updates it on the UIDAI portal. Now it can also be changed online itself.

This is because the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made life easier for the average citizen by giving Aadhaar holders the option to update or link their mobile numbers online or offline. As per the latest government rules, card holders can update or link the mobile number using the Citizen Service Update Portal (SSUP) or by visiting the local Permanent Enrollment Center or Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

change online mobile number like this

1. To update the mobile number of the cardholder, first visit the UIDAI web portal (ask.uidai.gov.in).

2. After visiting the portal, input the phone number you want to update and type the captcha in the relevant box.

3. Click on Send OTP option and enter the OTP sent to your phone number. Then click on Submit OTP and Proceed option.

4. Next you will get a myriad of options like name, address, gender, email-id, mobile number etc. Click on the dropdown menu that you want to update. If you want to update the mobile number, click on the same option. Enter the required credential information accordingly and select the option What do you want to update.

5. After submitting the mobile number a new page will appear and a captcha has to be entered. After this an OTP will be sent to your number. Verify OTP and click on save and proceed.

6. Book an appointment online to visit the nearest Aadhaar center to pay the Rs 25 fee and provide any additional information that is required.