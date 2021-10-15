How To Apply Ayushman Bharat Scheme Registration: Ayushman Bharat Yojana Form

The world famous ‘Ayushman Bharat Yojana’ ie ‘Ayushman Bharat System’ (Abhayo ‘ABY’) is implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the name of India’s biggest ambitious ‘Modicare’ in the world on 25 September 2018. Implementation has been done. Under this scheme, the central government is providing health insurance of ₹ 05 lakh annually in secondary tertiary protection (liability) dispensary to 10 crore poor families of the country, ie 50 crore people. Ayushman Bharat Scheme “Abhayo” is also called by the name of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Pramanjayo – PM-JAY). Ayushman Bharat Yojana is actually the most easily accessible health scheme (Health Insurance Scheme) for the unauthorized (underprivileged) people of the country!

Ayushman Bharat – Centrally Sponsored Scheme under Rashtriya Swasthya Suraksha Lakshya Yojana Two schemes Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RASBIO) (National Health Insurance Scheme ‘National Health Protection Mission’) and Senior Citizen Health Insurance Scheme (Senior Citizen Health Insurance Scheme) Insurance Scheme’) is included!

Ayushman Bharat – Effect of National Health Protection Target Scheme The increased benefit of testing expenditure will be available to 40% of the population (poorest and vulnerable) of the country, under which secondary tertiary protection dispensaries have come!

Ayushman Bharat – Every family will get defined benefit of ₹ 05 lakh annually on getting this treatment under Ayushman Bharat!

Benefits of Ayushman Bharat Scheme:

Benefit of Ayushman Bharat scheme: Sustainable unauthorized (deprived of facilities) poor and old citizens are getting benefited from this scheme all over the country. Under this scheme, people in every family of the country are getting cash-less (cash-less ‘cashless’) benefits in the designated public private hospitals.

A new rule has been added to the Ayushman Bharat scheme run by the central government. Under this provision, the newly married daughter-in-law who comes after marriage in the family will not need Ayushman card or documents, for this, the woman can get her treatment for free by showing her husband’s Aadhar card.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana Application FormApplication Process:

Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, 50 crore members will be eligible to get the benefit of this health scheme by including more than ₹ 10.00 crore families, kin.

Applicants can take the following measures to get the benefit of Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

By logging into the Government of India website through your mobile number or internet, you can know whether your family including you are included under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana or not!

You do not need to apply in any way to take advantage of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana!

If your family is included in the ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana’ list, then you can get a benefit of up to ₹ 05.00 lakh per year in any listed government and private hospital for medical treatment!

Know whether your registration has been done?

The people who come below the poverty line (below poverty line) of the year 2011 census will get a place in this Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. You can check whether your name is in the scheme or not on the following-mentioned website. First of all you go to this Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojana website. There you will find a box on the home page. Enter mobile number in it. After this you will get a One Time Password (OTP) on it. After entering that OTP, it will be known whether your name is included in it or not.

Apart from this, you can call toll free 14555 to find out whether your name is included in this Ayushman Bharat scheme or not. You can also find out about this by visiting the nearest hospitals whether you will get the benefit of this scheme or not.

According to the order of the Supreme Court of India, Aadhar card is undoubtedly not required:

After confirmation, the following documents should be available with the applicant beneficiary:

Aadhar Card

income certificate

caste certificate

Ration card

Benefits, eligibility and benefits of Prime Minister – Jan Arogya Yojana (PramJAY – PM-JAY)?

The main objective of the Prime Minister-Jan Arogya Yojana is to provide the benefit of health insurance to the poor in the society, the deprived rural families of public health facilities and the marked categories of the families of the poor laborers working in the cities. Therefore, in the year 2011 based on the census, about 8.03 rural households, 2.33 crore urban households will come under the purview of this scheme.

Beneficiaries will be able to get some of the following treatment facilities:

Under this scheme maternal-protection-health delivery service (maternal health and delivery), newborn and child health, adolescent health facility, contraceptive medicine, measure (contraceptive medicine measures) (contraceptive facilities) and infectious, non-infectious Facility for the management of diseases, separate units are available for the treatment of diseases related to Eye, Nasya, Karna (Eyes, Nose, Ear) (Ear, Nose, Throat) and throat (throat). Old people, all senior citizens can also get the benefits of disease treatment.

Chronic diseases have also been included in the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Modicare) (PM-JAY):

In the event of any disease, before admission to the dispensary (hospital) and after that, the treatment expenses are also being included under this Modicare scheme. Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the expenditure on transport (bringing the patient to the hospital and / or returning home) is also included.

In the case of listed diseases included in the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, all medical examinations (medical examination or medical tests / surgery, treatment, etc.) are included under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Which diseases can be treated:

Under this scheme maternal health and delivery facility, newborn and child health, adolescent health facility, contraceptive facility and facility for management of communicable, non-communicable diseases, separately for treatment of disease related to eye, nose, ear and throat. The unit will be Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, old people, all senior citizens can also get the benefits of treatment.

Prime Minister’s Jan Arogya Kendra Number in the States:

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya has two components – first, health insurance of ₹ 05 lakh free (saleless) to 10.74 lakh families. Second Health Center (Health Wellness Center – Health Wellness Center. In this, primary health centers across the country are being updated (topical or updating). Free medicines (medicines) are also being provided to the patient along with treatment at these centers. Chhattisgarh About 1000 in the state, 1185 in Gujarat state, 505 in Rajasthan state, 646 in Jharkhand state, 700 in Madhya Pradesh state, 1450 in Maharashtra state, 800 in Punjab state, 643 in Bihar state, 255 in Haryana state Prime Minister’s Health Center is .

Uttar Pradesh Ayushman Bharat Yojana News

The scope of free treatment of poor patients has been increased, the packages of Uttar Pradesh Ayushman Bharat Yojana have been increased. Now implant removal of fracture patients can also be done along with cardiac angiography. Under the Pradhan Mantri Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat Yojana), now a letter has been issued to all the hospitals in Uttar Pradesh, now five procedures of angiography for poor heart patients have been included in the Ayushman package. Also, plain angiography of patients can be done for free.

Rajasthan Ayushman Bharat Yojana News

Now successful implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme run by the central government will be done in Rajasthan also, under the decision of the state government, more than 59 lakh people will get cashless treatment of up to 5 lakhs and with this they are not included in Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Bhamashah Yojana Will continue to get the benefit of

The treatment of the beneficiary family can be done in the state as well as in the private and government medical institutions affiliated under the scheme in the whole country. Under this scheme, 40% of the expenditure on the treatment of families will be the responsibility of the State Government and 60% of the Central Government.

benefits of ayushman bharat scheme Benefits of Bhamashah Yojana (A) The package of treatment per family for serious, secondary and less serious diseases is Rs.5 lakhs.

(B) There is no restriction of age and family size (A) Insurance up to Rs.3 lakh in critical diseases and only Rs.30,000 per family in secondary diseases.

(B) More than 1440 treatment packages and 663 critical diseases packages are available.

Helpline Number : 14555 / 1800-111-565

Install PM-JAY App ; Here

Login here to register:

www.mera.pmjay.gov.in/search/login

get more complete details

www.abnhpm.gov.in/policy-and-guidelines