How to apply for a driving license renewal: Extending the validity date of a driving license: Apply for a driving license online

If your license expires by September 30 and the test date for a permanent license is a little late, they are being given a big relief by the Delhi government. The government has decided to extend the validity of the existing driving license, fitness, permit and all other transport documents till November 30. Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said the decision was taken keeping in view the problems of the common man. He says that in the Corona era, the government is trying to provide maximum convenience to the people and reduce congestion. The other required documents including the license will remain valid for the next two months and the department will issue the necessary orders in this regard.A Delhi government official said that no guidelines have been issued by the Center to extend the validity period of the document, but the Delhi government has decided at its level that the document will be considered valid till November 30. This is a great relief for those whose driving licenses were due to expire on September 30 and who were waiting for a few days. Their license will now be valid till November 30 and during this period they can make, renew their license. Also, now will be enough time to complete the fitness of the vehicle. Since the launch of the Corona last year, the validity of the documents has been enhanced in accordance with the guidelines of the Central Government. However, this time the Centre’s guidelines have not come yet and the Delhi government has taken this important decision.

Officials say those whose driving licenses, permits and registrations have expired after February 1, 2020, can come up with a renewal of these documents by November 30. This period has been steadily increasing since February last year. Those who are worried about renewing their driving license or other important documents due to the expiration date will now be relieved. The validity of education and permanent licenses that expire this month will continue for the next two months.