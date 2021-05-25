How to apply for duplicate RC online: Step-by-step guide

When a registration certificates of a automobile is reported to be misplaced, mutilated, torn, or used up, the duplicate registration certificates is issued to the registered proprietor. The registration certificates (RC) is a vital doc. Identical to a Driving License, you should carry the registration certificates with you on a regular basis when you find yourself touring by street.

A registration certificates implies that your automobile is registered together with your state Regional Transport Workplace (RTO). This registration certificates is both a ebook (RC ebook) or a wise card (RC card).

Tips for duplicate RC:

If at any time, the certificates of registration is misplaced or destroyed, report to the police station within the jurisdiction of which the loss or destruction has occurred and intimate that truth in writing to the registering authority by whom the certificates of registration was issued. Apply for duplicate certificates of registration to the final registering authority in Kind 26. Pay the suitable price as laid out in Rule 81 of the Central Motor Automobile Guidelines 1989.

How to apply for duplicate RC on-line:

Go to the official Parivahan Sewa web site.

Now click on on ‘on-line companies after which on ‘vehicle-related companies’ choose the choice to apply for a Duplicate RC on-line.

Now fill out the appliance type for duplicate RC and confirm the auto-generated proprietor particulars.

Pay the service price on-line. Relying on if it’s a 2-wheeler, 4-wheeler, LCV, HCV, and so forth, the price differs.

Then a receipt is generated, which have to be submitted along with different paperwork on the workplace of the governing transport authority.

Paperwork required:

Utility in Kind 26

Police criticism copy

Air pollution beneath management certificates

Legitimate insurance coverage certificates*

Proof of deal with*

Challan clearance from visitors police & Enforcement wing Transport Division in business autos*

Tax clearance from Accounts Division in business autos*

Attested copy of PAN Card or Kind 60 & Kind 61(as relevant)

Chassis & Engine Pencil Print*

Signature Identification of proprietor*

Affidavit stating that RC is misplaced and has not been impounded*

