How To Apply For Passport From Home – How To Apply For Passport From Home

There was a time when one had to visit the passport office to get a passport and all this also took a lot of time. Now you can easily apply for Passport through mobile app or online sitting at home.

New Delhi. In the present time, technology has made everything easy. This also includes getting a passport. Earlier getting a passport was not easy. For this, you had to make many rounds of the passport office, but technology has also made the process of getting a passport easier.

now for you mPassport Service With the app and its website, you can easily apply for a passport sitting at home. Before applying for passport, keep the original copy of all the necessary documents like Aadhar Card, Voter ID, Birth Certificate, Class X Marksheet etc. with you.

Also read – New guidelines issued for making passport, now these rules will have to be followed

How to apply for passport –

It is very easy to apply for it sitting at home by filling the passport application. Let us know the easy steps to apply for a passport from the mPassport Seva mobile app or its website.

First of all go to mPassport Seva app or website portal and click on Register Now.

Now fill your local passport office and service center details.

After this fill your mobile number, e-mail id etc. details.

Now for the process of registration, select the option of your requirement between Fresh Passport or Re-issue Passport.

After filling all the required details click on submit button.

Now schedule your appointment by paying the application fee online.

After this, print the receipt of the application.

On the date of appointment, all the necessary documents will have to be shown at the nearest Passport Seva Kendra or local office.

Verification will be done after this process is completed. This verification will be done from the local police station.

Soon after this your passport will be made and delivered to your home.

Also read: Book train tickets from IRCTC sitting at home on your smartphone