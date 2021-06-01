How to apply for Paytm Debit card: Step-by-step guide

Paytm is a digital cost platform that enables individuals to switch cash to anybody immediately to anybody at zero price utilizing the Paytm Pockets and Paytm BHIM UPI. It permits shoppers to make hassle-free funds from playing cards, financial institution accounts, and digital funds, amongst others.

Each Paytm Funds Checking account holder is issued a free Digital Debit Card on the time of account opening. Account-holders can request a bodily Debit Card by way of their Paytm app, and use it to withdraw cash from any ATM within the nation. You may also use it to pay at any retail retailer that has a PoS machine.

Verify right here the step-by-step guide to apply for Paytm Debit and ATM card.

Right here is how to apply for Paytm Debit card:

Launch your Paytm app in your telephone

Then faucet on the ‘Financial institution’ icon within the backside proper nook of your display screen

Scroll down and select the choice ‘Digital Debit Card’

Now select the choice ‘Request ATM Card’

Choose your supply handle and click on on ‘Proceed to Pay’

Lastly, your order can be positioned as soon as the cost is profitable

Be aware: It is possible for you to to observe the supply standing of your card by way of your app.

Right here is how to open Paytm Funds Financial institution Financial savings Account:

Obtain the newest model of the Paytm App

Now open & faucet on the Financial savings Financial institution icon

Then faucet on open financial savings Account

Set your passcode & verify the passcode

Enter nominee particulars

Learn T&C and faucet on Proceed

Now you could have your Paytm Financial institution Financial savings Account

Log in to proceed to use the app.

