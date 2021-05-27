How to apply for reissue of passport in India, check here

Passport is one of the essential paperwork for any Indian citizen. As it’s not solely an id proof but additionally essentially the most essential doc for worldwide journey, it allows the bearer to journey internationally and serves as proof of Indian citizen.

It’s simple to apply for the renewal of passport. Here is the step-by-step information to apply for reissue of passport in India.

How to apply for reissue of passport in India:

Go to the official web site of Passport Seva i.e. passportindia.gov.in

Register by the Passport Seva On-line Portal

Click on on Register Now hyperlink on the House Web page

Login to the Passport Seva On-line Portal with the registered Login ID

Click on the ‘Apply for Contemporary Passport/Re-issue of Passport’ hyperlink

Whereas making use of underneath the Contemporary Issuance category- please ensure you by no means held a passport of the utilized class i.e. Extraordinary Passport, Diplomatic Passport, or Official Passport in the previous

Fill in the required particulars in the shape and submit

Click on the ‘Pay and Schedule Appointment’ hyperlink on the ‘View Saved/submitted Software’ display to schedule an appointment

Click on the ‘Print Software Receipt’ hyperlink and take a printout of the appliance receipt containing the Software Reference Quantity/ Appointment quantity

Go to the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK)/ Regional Passport Workplace (RPO) the place the appointment has been booked, together with unique paperwork.

Be aware: On-line fee has been made obligatory for reserving appointments in any respect Passport Seva Kendra/ Passport places of work. The net fee could be made utilizing anybody of the next modes:

Credit score/Debit Card (MasterCard and Visa)

Web Banking

