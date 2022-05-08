How to apply jio fiber broadband online step by step process- Apply online for Jio Fiber with fast speed up to 1Gbps

Reliance jio launched new Jio Fiber broadband plans for its prepaid users some time back. Jio Fiber plans come with a validity of 3 months and their starting price is Rs 2,097. Today we will tell you how you can book Jio broadband service online. The company offers many postpaid and prepaid plans across the country. If you want, you can choose plans with speeds ranging from 30Mbps to 1Gbps according to your need. Today we will tell you step-by-step how you can apply for Jio Broadband online sitting at home.

Apart from high-speed internet, Jio Broadband plans also offer free subscription to OTT apps like Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar and Netflix. Jio Fiber plans give tough competition to other broadband providers in the market like Airtel, ACT Fibernet and BSNL.

How to Apply Online for Jio Broadband

Go to JioFiber Registration Webpage

Enter your name, mobile number and click on Generate OTP.

Now enter the six digit one-time password (OTP) received on your phone number and click on Verify OTP.

Now enter the address where you need JioFiber connection

Click on Submit

Once the details are submitted, a confirmation message will be received from Jio on the mobile number provided by you.

Keep in mind that to get a broadband connection, you should keep your original documents with you. For Jio connection, you will have to provide Aadhar card or any other valid ID proof and address proof.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRAI) revealed in a March report that Jio surpassed BSNL to create 4.34 million subscribers across the country to become the largest wired broadband provider.