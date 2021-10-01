How to apply to study in Canada: Study Abroad: Want to study in Canada? Learn how to get visa and required documents – How Indian students can apply for visa to study in Canada

Highlights How to apply for a visa for Canada?

Find out what documents are required

Keep these things in mind before applying for a visa

Visa for Canada from India: Students going to Canada for education are facing major problems due to the corona epidemic. Because the Canadian government is constantly changing visa rules. The Canadian government has once again changed visa rules due to Corona, allowing students traveling to Canada to land at only 4 airports in Canada, Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary and Montreal.



In addition, each student arriving in Canada will have to spend about 3 days at a place designated by the government. He said the student’s corona report would come after 3 days. If the report is negative, the remaining 11 days, students can reach their home and remain aloof. On the other hand, students who break the rules are heavily penalized.

Canada is a favorite place for students to study

Canada has become a preferred destination for today’s youth to study abroad, with millions of young people pursuing bachelor’s, master’s and diploma courses. In addition, one of the main reasons for learning in Canada is that tuition fees are not very expensive here. If you want to study in Canada but do not know where and how to start, here we will give you all the details.

Pay attention before applying for a visa

Before starting the admission process, follow each step very carefully so that no important thing is missed while sending the application. Find the right courses and universities first and be prepared for paperwork. Since applying for education in Canada is a lengthy process, you should start applying as soon as possible. Leading universities in Canada process applications online, where candidates are required to fill in their personal and academic details. While filling in all your information here, check everything again. Once the application is accepted, you can apply for your visa. Usually, this process takes about 60 days, but due to the corona it takes longer.

How to apply for a visa

To obtain a Canadian education visa, students must apply to the Department of Citizenship and Immigration, which allows international students. There are two ways to apply for a study visa, first a study permit. Applying through this is the best option for Indian students. In this, you have to register online on the official website of CIC, where after loading the biometrics, fingerprints and photos, you have to wait for 20 days for verification and result. The second way is to stream students directly. You can apply online or offline. Its application process is somewhat similar but it takes more time to screen the application.

Must have bank balance and alert

You must provide proof of funding to study in Canada. You currently have a minimum bank balance of C 00 10,000 and you must have C 11000 to study in Quebec. At the same time, for a student visa, for any undergraduate degree, a minimum of 6 and a minimum of 5.5 marks are required in each section of the ELETs. For a postgraduate degree, you must have a minimum of 6 marks in all four sections and an average of 6.5 marks.

