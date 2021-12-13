How to balance America

Extensive discussions are going on in the diplomatic corridor regarding the outcome of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India.

Putin has not attended many important conferences in recent days. They did not go to the Group-20 summit in Rome. Did not attend the Environment Conference (COP-26) in Glasgow. He has postponed the much-awaited visit to China. In such a situation, it is natural to keep an eye on his visit to India. Russian media has called it a big diplomatic victory for both India and Russia.

Now there is a flurry of exercise at the strategic and diplomatic level in India regarding America and China. In particular, the Indian Foreign Ministry has intensified its activities regarding the US CATA sanctions. The Group-Seven countries have rallied behind the US over Russia’s army on the Ukrainian border. These countries have warned of sanctions on Russia. In such a situation, India’s effort is now that if there are sanctions on Russia, then they should not affect the interests of the country.

how useful india travel

The international landscape has changed a lot in recent years. China’s dominance in the world is increasing. Along with this his aggression is also increasing. Border tensions with many countries including India, its interference and influence in Taiwan, Indian Ocean and South China Sea are increasing. On the other hand, after the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, the credibility of its superpower has decreased.

Pakistan is getting closer to Russia through Taliban. India’s inclination towards America has increased in recent decades due to the friendship between Russia and China. This concern of Russia had increased after the formation of the Quad. Due to this there was a softening in the relations between Russia and India. Now this visit of Putin has again heated up between the two countries. According to diplomatic experts, in this visit of Putin, India has been able to prove that despite the change in the international scenario, there has been no change in the principled values ​​and allegiance of its foreign policy.

what did india achieve

This tour is being described as India’s victory on the diplomatic front. This has been achieved in the field of defense deals and energy. Acquiring the Russian S-400 missile system has been a diplomatic success amid ongoing border tensions with China. The issue of China’s encroachment arose in the talks of the Defense Ministers of both the countries.

India was successful in indicating to China and America that it is not part of factionalism or any faction. It has its own independent foreign policy. India has also made it clear about defense deals that it is free to deal with anyone according to its security needs. It is not affected by any country or its military capability. At the same time, India has made it clear that it has nothing to do with the ongoing tension between the US and Russia.

What is the impact on US-India relations?

The relations between India and Russia have soured somewhat due to the relations between the two countries with China and America. Despite this, both the countries know very well the usefulness of each other. America and Russia – countries have great interest in India’s defense market. There is a big competition between America and Russia in this matter. The defense deal between India and America has increased in the last few years. Russia’s concerns about this have increased. However, India has tried to strike a balance by procuring the crucial S-400 missile defense system.

In view of China’s aggression, India has signed a deal worth US $ 5.5 billion for the purchase of these five systems equipped with long-range surface-to-air missiles. Warnings of sanctions are coming from various levels of America regarding this.

discount on katsa

Recently, US senators and India Caucus co-chairs John Carnin and Mark Warner urged President Joe Biden to exempt India from CAATSS sanctions for buying military equipment from Russia. Republican Senator and Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Ted Cruz, along with Tad Young and Roger Marshall, drafted a lengthy bill that provides 10-year exemptions for the Quad member states. It has been specially designed to protect India from US sanctions under CATSA. They argue that not doing so would undermine the solidarity against China that was passed in 2017 by the CATA.

In August 2017, in the eighth month of the Trump administration, Congress (US Parliament) passed the CATSA. It began as an attempt to target Russia, as both parties were frustrated about Moscow’s interference in US elections and its annexation of Crimea in 2014. These sanctions not only targeted Moscow, but also included other adversaries in Tehran, Nompen and Damascus.

what the experts say

Russia may also fear its technology passing into American hands, given India’s close ties with the US, but Moscow has shown no concern. Actually, America’s eyes are on the strategy of the Indo-Pacific region and defense cooperation with India.

Kanwal Sibal, former foreign secretary

India is neither an adversary of the US, nor is it in any formal alliance with it. The authenticity of the sanctions would be questioned if the CATS were to be enforced through the strictness of laws, rather than the practicality of real-politics. Relationships will also be affected.