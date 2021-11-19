How to become an IAS officer in India: How to become an IAS officer after 12th

IAS officer: It is the dream of every Indian youth to serve the country as an IAS, IPS or IFS officer. Young people prepare for this for many years, only then they get success. Today we are going to inform you about the entire process of this exam.



This examination is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates are then selected as IAS, IPS, IAS or IFS officers, but all these officers have different jobs and different roles.

Educational Qualification

To sit for the Civil Service Examination (CSE) conducted by the Central Public Service Commission (UPSC), the applicant must be a graduate of any branch. This exam is considered to be one of the most difficult exams in India and the students who prepare for it have to work hard.

Age limit for CSE exam

The minimum age of students for this UPSC exam is 21 years. General category applicants can sit for this examination 6 times up to a maximum of 32 years. At the same time, the age limit for OBC is 21 to 35 years and students in this category can appear for the exam 9 times. While the age limit for SC / ST is 21 to 37 years, there is no limit for students in this category to try the exam. Also, the age limit for physically challenged candidates is 21 to 42 years. General and OBC candidates can appear in this category 9 times, while there is no limit for SC / ST.

Selection of subjects required for the examination

For this exam you have to choose your subject out of total 25 subjects. When choosing a subject, keep in mind that it will be easier for you to study. These include Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Anthropology, Botany, Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Commerce and Accounting, Economics, Electrical Engineering, Geography, Geology, History, Law, Management, Mechanical Engineering, Medical Sciences, Philosophy, Physics, Political Science. . And International Relations, Psychology, Public Administration, Sociology, Statistics, Zoology and Languages ​​(Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu) And English) as an optional subject.

Exam pattern for becoming IAS

To pass the UPSC exam, students have to go through 3 stages. First of all, the candidates have to pass the preliminary examination. After that the main examination has to be given, after which the eligible candidates are called for interview.

Pre-examination

Candidates have to use two papers of two hours each in the prelims examination. The first paper deals with the subject. On the other hand, the second paper is CSAT qualification and 33 percent marks are required to pass it. At the same time, based on the number of first papers, cutoff is prepared and candidates are selected for the main examination according to the cutoff.

Main exam

The main examination consists of 9 papers in total, two of which are for eligibility (A and B) and the other seven are for merit. Eligibility papers based on both languages ​​are three hours each. One is a paper essay and in 3 hours you want to write two essays on different topics of your interest. In addition, there are four general study papers, for which three hours are available. Finally there is an optional paper, which consists of two examinations and the subject of which the candidate chooses. The marks in all the papers except eligibility are included in the merit list of the main examination.

Interview

Candidates who pass the main examination have to fill up a detailed application, on the basis of which personality test is conducted. Questions are asked during the interview based on the information filled in the form. The merit list is prepared by adding the marks obtained in the interview and on that basis the All India rating is determined.

Positions are given based on ranking

Sorting is done on the basis of different categories (General, SC, ST, OBC, EWS). Accordingly, they are given IAS, IPS or IFS status. Top Rankers get IAS, but sometimes Top Rankers refer to IPS or IRS, while Lower Rankers also get IAS posts. The next rank includes IPS and IFS posts. The selected candidates are then given training. IAS officers are appointed in various Ministries and Administration Departments. Cabinet Secretary is the most senior post for an IAS officer.