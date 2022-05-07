How to bet star’s latest championship fight



Canelo Alvarez (57-1-2) will look to add another belt to his collection Saturday night, when he faces undefeated WBA super light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (19-0).

This will be Alvarez’s second fight at light heavyweight. The undisputed super middleweight champion defeated Sergey Kovalev by 11th-round knockout to win the WBO light heavyweight title in November 2019.

Oddsmakers aren’t concerned with Alvarez going up to 175 pounds. He’s a -450 favorite with Bivol a +350 underdog. Bettors can get the fight ending in a draw at 18/1.

While Alvarez is a sizable favorite to give Bivol his first professional loss, the odds are reasonable. Alvarez has been -500 or longer in six of his last eight fights with the only exceptions being the two bouts against Gennady Golovkin. Alvarez was a -400 favorite in his other light heavyweight fight against Kovalev.

While those aren’t outrageous odds for Alvarez, laying -450 in a fight never makes much sense. Instead, bettors can take advantage of numerous other markets, such as total rounds, method of victory and exact round the fight ends.

Based on the odds, it’s clear sportsbooks expect this fight to go the distance. The fight to go 11 rounds or more is juiced to -225. Bettors also have to lay -200 if they think the fight will go the full 12 rounds. Despite recording 39 of his 57 career wins by knockout, Alvarez is -120 to win by decision and +200 to win by stoppage.

Now that we’ve broken down the odds, what is the best way to bet the fight? While Alvarez knocked out Kovalev, the final result was a bit misleading. The KO came at 2:15 in Round 11. At the time of the stoppage, Alvarez was up 96-94 on two scorecards, while the other judge had the fight 95-95.

Those scores are significant because it’s virtually impossible to beat Alvarez by decision. Just ask Golovkin. Some people (including me) believe Golovkin is 2-0 versus Alvarez, but the record books say 0-1-1. Even the great Floyd Mayweather had to settle for a majority draw win over Alvarez in a fight he completely dominated.

The reason the Kovalev fight was so close is because the bigger light heavyweight hurt Alvarez with his jab. He just got caught with a big Alvarez left hook that ended the bout.

Like Kovalev, Bivol will rely on his jab versus Alvarez. He’s not a huge puncher, with eight of his 19 wins going to the scorecards. That is the difference between Bivol and Kovalev. Kovalev has 29 knockouts in 39 career fights, so Alvarez had to respect his power. Bivol won 11 of his first 13 fights by knockout. His last six victories, however, have all been by decision over better competition.

Bivol will try to keep his distance and jab Alvarez to death. Can Bivol win a close fight on points if it goes to the judges scorecard? It won’t be easy. The other factor here is that Bivol doesn’t have the power to hurt Alvarez, who will be able to charge inside without the risk of getting caught.

The odds say this fight will go the distance, and I agree. Bivol will fight conservatively, but he won’t do enough damage to sway the judges. My bet is Alvarez -120 to win by decision. Throwing a few bucks on a draw at 18/1 isn’t a bad idea either.