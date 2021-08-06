How to block Google pay, Paytm, Phonepe account if mobile is lost

Smartphones have essential messages, contacts, social media accounts and many digital wallet apps login. In such a situation, if the smartphone is lost or stolen, then big trouble can arise. One can even misuse payment apps like PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm by opening them.

Today we are going to tell you how you can keep the Payment UPI Apps safe in case your smartphone is stolen or lost. They can also prevent others from using them. Let’s know about it.

How to Block Paytm Google Pay and Phone Pe

The smartphone has Paytm app login and if that phone is lost or stolen, then you can temporarily block Paytm. Its option is given in Paytm.

For this, a call has to be made on the Paytm Payments Bank helpline number 01204456456.

After that select the language.

After this, the Lost Phone (lost phone) option has to be selected.

After that choose the option to enter a different number and also enter the lost or stolen number.

After that choose the option to logout from all devices.

Next, visit the Paytm website and scroll down to select the 24×7 helpline. Report a Fraud i.e. Report a Fraud – Select the option and after that click on any category.

After that click on any issue and then click on Message Us button at the bottom.

Now here you will be asked for confirmation of account ownership, which can be debit / credit card details.

After the process is completed Paytm will validate and block your account, after which you will receive a confirmation message.

HOW TO BLOCK GOOGLE PAY ACCOUNT

GOOGLE PAY users have to call the helpline number 18004190157.

After that choose the preferred language and select the correct option for other issue here.

Opt to talk to an expert who can help you block your Google Play account.

HOW TO BLOCK PHONEPE ACCOUNT

For this you can call on 08068727374 or 02268727374. Now here select the language of your choice. After this, users will be asked here whether you want to report any, which is linked to your PhonePe account. Now here you have to press on the correct number. After that enter your registered mobile number



After this an OTP will come, which will be on your phone for confirmation.

Apart from OTP, there is also another option, which users can choose according to their convenience.

In this, an option will be available, which will appear as a report of loss of SIM or device. Select this option.

It will then be connected with an expert, after which he will ask for some information and after that the account will be blocked.





