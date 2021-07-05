How To Block Location Tracking In Smartphone – How To Turn Off Location Tracking In Smartphone?

Google monitors your activity. Google has information about where you are going, what you are searching on the Internet.

Smartphone and internet is one of the important needs of today. You can get any information through internet. At the same time, the smartphone is not only useful for making calls, but our important data is also stored in it. With the help of Google, we can get any information in a few seconds. But do you know that Google keeps an eye on the smartphones of its users.

google tracks you

Google monitors your activity. Google has information about where you are going, what you are searching on the Internet. Actually, Google uses users’ data to improve its service. With this, users get the exact result when they search anything on the Internet. However, some users do not want to give their location information. In such a situation, if you also do not want Google to track you, then you can do so by making some changes in the settings of your smartphone. We’ll show you how to turn off your location tracking.

How to turn off location tracking

Location tracking can be turned off in two ways. In the first method, you have to first go to your Android smartphone and open the Settings. After that you have to tap on Location data. After this, you have to turn off the location permission by swiping it left. This will block location data permissions for all the apps on your smartphone. Whenever you want to turn on location permissions, you can do so.

google account location history

At the same time, another way to turn off location tracking is to turn off the location history of Google Account. With this, you can close all Google apps and services in a single swipe. For this, first you have to go to Google account. After that click on the option of Settings. After this you have to tap on Manage Your Google Account. After this you have to click on Privacy and Personalization of Google Account. Here you will see the option of Activity Control section, in this you will have to click on Location History. You can turn off Location History by swiping left on Location History.