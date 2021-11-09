How to Block Your Phone from Interrupting You
Sometimes, you just need to get the content Done – Whether it’s a budget spreadsheet, your novel or even a nap – but your smartphone insists on distracting you through notifications, text or social media. Of course, the Do Not Disturb setting can temporarily reduce disruption when you need quiet time or mental relaxation, but recent versions of Android and Apple’s new iOS 15 include a more flexible focus mode with other tools for concentration. Here’s a quick guide.
Get your attention
In Android 12, find the digital wellbeing icon in your app drawer. If you do not see it, open the Settings icon and select Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls; You can also download the app. For hands-free mode, just say “OK, Google, open digital wellbeing settings”.
On Apple devices running iOS 15, open the Settings icon and scroll to Focus; Saying “Hey, Siri, open my settings” also works. On the Focus screen, you’ll notice that the old Do Not Disturb setting has changed and you have a button to share your settings on other Apple devices, including the Mac.
Block interruptions
On Android’s digital wellbeing screen, tap Focus mode. Select the Set Schedule option to block the expiration you need from your phone. In the “Apps that distract you” list, select the programs you want to disable while focus mode is on. (Managing notification controls in digital wellbeing settings lets you decide what kind of alerts you will receive.)
To temporarily silence most calls, go back to the main digital wellbeing screen and select Do not interrupt. Tap the People option and select the contacts that are allowed to disturb you while you have Do Not Disturb enabled; You can do the same for apps and turn off the alarm. (Some Android phones have a flip to shhh setting, which puts your phone directly into the Do Not Disturb when you place it down on the side of the screen.)
iOS 15 Focus settings provide a number of conditions (function, personal and so on) to configure and customize according to the situation. Tap the category and select the apps and people that might interrupt you; Contacts can see your focus status in the Messages app. You can set a timetable for each focus category or activate it automatically depending on the location – for example, your “home” focus settings pause your slack notifications and pause work emails when you get to your apartment. (If you work from home, use a schedule timer instead.)
Tap the plus sign on the main focus screen to set more situations, such as if you want to keep reading time intact; You can also do a reading focus kick when you open your e-book app. If you don’t want to automate things, you can always swipe down on the Control Center screen and tap Focus to keep yourself away from the world or open it.
Resist temptation
Screen timers are not just for kids! If you’re tempted by games and videos while you’re at work, ask your phone to protect you.
In Android’s digital wellbeing settings, tap on the dashboard and set a timer for specific apps. (Programs already on the list of distracting apps will be blurred and useless until you turn off focus mode.)
iOS 15 Focus Settings includes controls for your home and lock screen for each of your focus situations. Tap the Home screen option to hide the notification badge on the app. When you enable custom page settings, you can hide the home screen that holds your most distracting (and fun) apps.
In the lock screen settings, set the screen to dim and let your mute notifications appear silently there – or not. iOS Settings has a separate screen time section where you can set time limits for apps.
Get some sleep
If you want to standardize your sleep schedule – or quit the habit of scrolling to bed too late – here’s the help. With Android, open the Clock app and tap on the Bedtime icon in the bottom-right corner. You can set your sleep hours and choose a comfortable soundscape to relax your mind.
In digital wellbeing settings, tap on Bedtime mode to add sleep-friendly incentives like enabling your Do Not Disturb Shield, black-and-white screen or just turning it off.
iOS 15 Focus Settings also includes a sleep option, which you can set just like your work and other focus situations.
This sleep time focus is linked to the sleep feature in Apple’s Health app, where you can schedule your sleep hours, set your alarms and select your wind down shortcuts – which may include a fixed time for listening to music, meditating or other relaxing activities. . You go to sleep seamlessly (via your phone, anyway).
#Block #Phone #Interrupting
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.