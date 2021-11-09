How to Block Your Phone from Interrupting You

Sometimes, you just need to get the content Done – Whether it’s a budget spreadsheet, your novel or even a nap – but your smartphone insists on distracting you through notifications, text or social media. Of course, the Do Not Disturb setting can temporarily reduce disruption when you need quiet time or mental relaxation, but recent versions of Android and Apple’s new iOS 15 include a more flexible focus mode with other tools for concentration. Here’s a quick guide.

Get your attention

In Android 12, find the digital wellbeing icon in your app drawer. If you do not see it, open the Settings icon and select Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls; You can also download the app. For hands-free mode, just say “OK, Google, open digital wellbeing settings”.

Both Android 12, left and iOS 15 operating systems include focus mode to help you get distracted from your phone or tablet. Credit … Google; Apples

On Apple devices running iOS 15, open the Settings icon and scroll to Focus; Saying “Hey, Siri, open my settings” also works. On the Focus screen, you’ll notice that the old Do Not Disturb setting has changed and you have a button to share your settings on other Apple devices, including the Mac.