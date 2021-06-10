How to book an LPG cylinder using Google Pay, check here

Google Pay is an on-line cash transaction platform that permits its customers to pay, switch, and obtain cash to service suppliers, customers, and retailers. Google Pay even permits you to retailer your monetary data like credit score, debit, reward, and reward playing cards that you could in future make on-line funds. You are able to do on-line buying, pay payments, and cellular recharge very quickly with Google Pay.

LPG fuel cylinders are the first method of cooking meals in India. Google Pay lets customers book LPG fuel cylinder and make funds with; UPI or Debit or Credit score Card and Pockets.

Check here the step-by-step information to book an LPG cylinder using Google Pay.

Here is how to book an LPG cylinder using Google Pay:

Open the Google Pay utility in your telephone.

Then faucet on ‘+ New Fee’.

Now select ‘Invoice funds’ below ‘Folks & Payments’.

Choose ‘LPG cylinder reserving’

Select the LPG cylinder provider.

Then add the LPG buyer ID and your registered cellular quantity.

Buyer ID and Particulars.

Click on on ‘Hyperlink Account’ to add the ID to Google Pay.

Book the LPG cylinder.

Faucet on ‘Pay Invoice’ to pay for the booked LPG cylinder

Check the small print of the fee and choose ‘Proceed’

Make funds using your ‘Google Pay’ PIN.

How to open a Google Pay account:

Open the Google play, retailer and obtain the ‘Google Pay app’

Then choose your most well-liked language and faucet on the arrow (Positioned in the suitable nook)

Enter your telephone quantity registered with the checking account (Enable your SMS, contacts, and site)

After that, it can routinely detect your electronic mail ID, click on on ‘Proceed’

A one-time password (OTP) will probably be despatched to your cellular quantity, let the app entry it manually.

After that, you could have to select the display screen lock, or you may create a Google pin. Choose the choice and click on on ‘Proceed’.

Arrange your Google display screen lock or pin.

