PhonePe is a Unified Fee Interface (UPI) platform that enables you to switch cash between any two events with out using account numbers or IFSC codes. You simply want to enter a receiver’s cell quantity/VPA and ship him/her cash inside seconds. Nonetheless, one of many distinct benefits of UPI apps is.

LPG fuel cylinders are the first method of cooking meals in India. PhonePe lets customers book LPG fuel cylinder and make funds with; UPI or Debit or Credit score Card and Pockets.

Test right here the step-by-step information to book an LPG cylinder using PhonePe.

How to book an LPG cylinder using PhonePe:

Step 1: Open the PhonePe app in your cellphone.

Step 2: Faucet on Book a Cylinder within the Recharge and Pay Payments part.

Step 3: Choose your fuel supplier. You may book a cylinder via:

Step 4: Enter the related particulars.

Step 5: In case you are reserving a cylinder via HP Gasoline, choose your State, District. Then choose your Company. Enter your 6-digit shopper quantity. For reserving via Bharat Gasoline or Indane, enter your registered cell quantity or your 17-digit LPG ID.

Step 6: The quantity to be paid can be fetched. Choose the fee mode and faucet on Pay.

(Upon profitable fee, you’ll obtain a reserving ID in your display. You should use this reserving ID to monitor your reserving or contact your company for resolving delivery-related queries.)

READ: How to request verified badge on Fb, test right here