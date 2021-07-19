How To Book Train Ticket On IRCTC On Smartphone From Home

Today we can book train tickets anywhere without waiting in line, sitting at home. Now the question comes to mind how? The answer is from IRCTC’s mobile app.

New Delhi. Smartphones have brought the whole world into the hands of human beings. Smartphones have many advantages and one of them is to easily book train tickets sitting at home. Booking train tickets was once considered a difficult task. For this, one had to go to the station or other ticket office, had to stand in a long line, had to complete many formalities at the counter. But the development of technology changed everything.

Today we can book train tickets from our smartphones sitting at home. There are many apps for this, but IRCTC app is the main app.

Booking tickets on IRCTC seems a difficult task for some people, but in reality the situation is completely different. We can book train tickets very easily by downloading the IRCTC app on our smartphones.

Simple Steps to Book Train Tickets from IRCTC Smartphone App

To book train tickets from IRCTC on their smartphone, first of all, Android users will have to go to Google Playstore and iOS users will have to download the IRCTC Rail Connect app by visiting the Apple App Store.

After this if you are a new user then you have to register on this app first. If you are an old user, please login directly by entering your ID and Password.

After this the option of Plan My Booking will appear on the home page. Click on it.

Now select the city from which you want to travel and the station name of the city to which you want to travel.

After that select the date on which you want to travel.

After selecting all the details click on Search Train.

After this, the list of trains, their departure time, seat availability etc. information will appear on the screen.

Now you can select General, Sleeper or AC coach and class as per your wish.

After selecting the train and class, click on Passenger Details.

In this, maximum 6 adults and 2 children can be accommodated in one booking.

After filling and selecting all the details, accept the terms and conditions by clicking on the check box.

After that click on Review Journey Details.

Now after checking your details, type the CAPTCHA code shown on the screen.

After that click on Proceed to Pay.

Pay online now. After the payment process is completed, you can successfully download your ticket on your phone by going to the transaction history of your IRCTC account.

