How to buy Gold on Google Pay: Step-by-step guide

Google Pay is a widely known digital fee app that permits you to pay, switch, and obtain cash from family and friends electronically. You simply want to enter the quantity and faucet pay to make funds.

Google Pay additionally allows you to digitally buy and retailer gold from MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd. utilizing your present fee strategies. Your gold is saved in a Gold Accumulation Plan (GAP) that MMTC-PAMP maintains for you by storing your gold within the bodily type as a custodian so long as you personal the gold.

Verify right here the step-by-step guide to buy gold on Google Pay.

Right here is how to buy gold on Google Pay:

Open Google Pay on your telephone.

Then faucet on New.

Within the search bar, enter “Gold Locker.” Then, seek for that time period.

Now faucet on Gold Locker.

Faucet on Buy. The present market shopping for worth of gold (together with tax) seems. This worth stays locked for five minutes after you start the acquisition, because the shopping for worth could change all through the day.

Be aware: Taxes could also be totally different in numerous areas, based mostly on your postal code.

Enter the quantity of gold you need to buy, in INR.

Faucet on Checkmark Tick mark.

Choose your most well-liked fee methodology within the window that seems.

The faucet on Proceed to pay.

After the transaction is confirmed, the gold ought to seem in your Locker inside a couple of minutes.

Be aware:

There is no general restrict on the whole value of gold you may buy. Nonetheless, there is a day by day restrict of fifty,000 that you would be able to buy in someday. The minimal buy quantity is 1 of gold. Nonetheless, GAP accounts that whole over 49,999 should observe Know Your Buyer (KYC) norms earlier than extra purchases are allowed.

Concerning the Gold Locker:

Gold bought or obtained on your Google Pay account seems in your Gold Locker. The Gold Locker is a visible, digital illustration of your GAP account stability. Out of your Locker, you may view all of your transactions, buy gold or promote gold again to MMTC-PAMP.

Your Gold Locker is linked to your SIM and telephone quantity.

