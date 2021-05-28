How to cancel or pause your YouTube Premium subscription, check here

YouTube is among the well-known on-line video streaming providers utilized by hundreds of thousands of customers to watch several types of movies. If you’re a YouTube consumer, and you’ve got a subscription to YouTube Premium you could have member’s advantages on YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube Children.

YouTube Premium is a paid membership to assist you elevate your expertise on YouTube and different YouTube apps. If due for some cause you need to cancel or pause your paid membership it is vitally straightforward.

Check here the step-by-step information to cancel or pause your YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium membership.

Here is how to cancel your YouTube Premium subscription:

Open the YouTube app on your cellphone.

Then faucet on your profile image after which Paid memberships.

Faucet on the membership you need to cancel.

Then faucet on Proceed to cancel.

Now choose your cause for canceling and faucet on Subsequent.

Lastly, faucet on Sure, cancel.

Here is how to pause your YouTube Premium subscription:

Open the YouTube app on your cellphone.

Then faucet on your profile image after which Paid memberships.

Faucet on the membership you need to pause.

Now faucet on Deactivate.

Faucet Pause as a substitute.

Choose what number of months you need to pause your membership for utilizing the slider, then faucet on Pause membership.

Be aware:

Once you pause your membership, you possibly can select the size of this paused state, from 1 to 6 months. Your membership might be paused after the tip of your present billing cycle. You possibly can cancel your membership at any time through the paused state.

Here is how to resume your YouTube Premium subscription:

Open the YouTube app on your cellphone.

Then faucet on your profile image after which Paid memberships.

Faucet on the membership you need to resume.

Now faucet on Resume.

Lastly, faucet on Resume once more.

READ: How to apply for reissue of passport in India, check here