How to catch Prabhas – Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam on OTT platform



The multilingual release featuring Telugu stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the leads Radhe Shyam arrived in theatres all over India on March 11 amidst frenzied hype and hoopla.

The over-the-top masala love story, which was presented as a pan-Indian release, did not exactly set any river on fire. The film tanked at the box-office as both the critics and the lay audiences were left largely unimpressed by the romance drama that had a gaggle of actors in its cast.

Now, in a less than a month, Radhe Shyam is set to stream on OTT platform.

Radhe Shyam will start to stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and presented by Gopi Krishna Movies and produced by UV Creations, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan and others.

A story of love, destiny and science

Shot in picturesque locations across Europe, period romantic drama Radhe Shyam was one of the most anticipated big-budget projects of 2021.

The film’s story is about the equation between two individuals who are poles apart in their approach to life, where the guy follows fate and destiny and falls for a woman who immensely believes in the power of science.

“Radhe Shyam is a story that echoes perfectly in this new age of boundless cinema,” said the lead actor Prabhas. “Our entire team has put in all heart and created this passionate labour of love for everyone to enjoy. I am very delighted to bring this saga closer to home with the digital release.”

Prime members will be able to watch Radhe Shyam anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, etc.

Amazon Prime membership is available in India for an annual fee of Rs. 1499. Customers can also watch Radhe Shyam by subscribing to Prime Video Mobile Edition. Prime Video Mobile Edition is a single-user, mobile-only plan currently available for Airtel Prepaid customers.