How to change language on Paytm app: Step-by-step guide



Paytm is among the largest digital fee platforms. It permits shoppers to make hassle-free funds from playing cards, financial institution accounts, and digital funds, amongst others. The app lets individuals switch cash immediately to anybody utilizing the Paytm pockets.

While you set up the Paytm app on your cellphone, English is chosen because the language by default. Nonetheless, it may be modified to Hindi. Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, and different languages inside only a minute.

Test right here the step-by-step guide for customers to change the language on the Paytm app.

Right here is how to change the language on the Paytm app:

Step 1: Open the Paytm app on your cellphone.

Step 2: Now click on on the Profile icon on the top-left of the app.

Step 3: Then, choose Settings and faucet on Select Language.

Step 4: Lastly, choose your most well-liked language and faucet on Proceed.

Paytm additionally permits you to make hassle-free funds for pay as you go/ postpaid cell phones, landline/ broadband, metro playing cards, DTH cable, knowledge playing cards, electrical energy, water and fuel payments, and so forth. You’ll be able to e-book tickets for buses, trains, flights, motion pictures, resort rooms, and so forth.

READ: How to file RTI software on-line: Step-by-step guide