How to change language on SBI YONO app: Step-by-step guide

SBI YONO is a digital banking utility from SBI. YONO is a digital cell banking utility that allows customers to carry out varied banking actions together with fund switch, view account statements, order a checkbook, cease cheque funds, pay bank card payments, do on-line recharge, monitor account actions, and extra.

You can too change your language on the app and use the applying in your most popular language. The applying is obtainable freed from cost on each the Play retailer and the iOS retailer. It brings tons of advantages, like 24/7 fund transfers, instantaneous loans, reserving associated to journey and leisure, and far more.

Verify right here the step-by-step guide to change your language on the SBI YONO app.

Right here how to change the language on the SBI YONO app:

Launch and log in to the SBI YONO app on your cellphone.

Now scroll down and faucet Service Request.

Faucet on settings after which faucet on Language.

Select the popular language and faucet on proceed.

Lastly, learn the disclaimer and faucet on I Agree.

Right here is how to examine the steadiness within the SBI Yono app:

Login to YONO SBI App.

Navigate to ‘Accounts’ and choose the account.

Now click on to obtain your assertion.

