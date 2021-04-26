How to change Netflix subscription plan: Step-by-step guide
This step-by-step guide may also help you change your Netflix plan.
Netflix is a well-liked on-line streaming service that gives quite a lot of streaming plans for its customers. It’s designed to cope with a couple of particular person streaming on the identical account on the similar time, together with the decision of their units, notably big-screen televisions.
Netflix permits its customers to watch content material immediately from Netflix by means of any internet-connected system which gives the Netflix app, together with set-top packing containers, good TVs, streaming media gamers, smartphones, sport consoles, and tablets.
You may change your Netflix plan at any time all through your membership by following the step-by-step guide given beneath.
Right here is how to change your Netflix plan:
- Launch Netflix App in your cellphone and Register to your account.
- Now underneath the Plan Particulars, choose Change Plan.
NOTE: In case your account is on maintain, no plan adjustments could be made till the maintain is resolved.
- Then select the specified plan, then choose Proceed or Replace.
- Lastly, choose Affirm Change or Affirm.
The Netflix plan improve takes impact instantly, so you’ll be able to get pleasure from all of the added options. Since Netflix is a pay as you go service, your billing date will change primarily based on the remaining stability of your final cost.
A plan downgrade with a cheaper price takes impact in your subsequent billing date. You may proceed to use the options of the upper plan till your subsequent billing date.
