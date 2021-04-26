How to change Netflix subscription plan: Step-by-step guide

Netflix is a well-liked on-line streaming service that gives quite a lot of streaming plans for its customers. It’s designed to cope with a couple of particular person streaming on the identical account on the similar time, together with the decision of their units, notably big-screen televisions.

Netflix permits its customers to watch content material immediately from Netflix by means of any internet-connected system which gives the Netflix app, together with set-top packing containers, good TVs, streaming media gamers, smartphones, sport consoles, and tablets.

You may change your Netflix plan at any time all through your membership by following the step-by-step guide given beneath.

Right here is how to change your Netflix plan:

Launch Netflix App in your cellphone and Register to your account.

Now underneath the Plan Particulars, choose Change Plan.

NOTE: In case your account is on maintain, no plan adjustments could be made till the maintain is resolved.

Then select the specified plan, then choose Proceed or Replace.

Lastly, choose Affirm Change or Affirm.

The Netflix plan improve takes impact instantly, so you’ll be able to get pleasure from all of the added options. Since Netflix is a pay as you go service, your billing date will change primarily based on the remaining stability of your final cost.

A plan downgrade with a cheaper price takes impact in your subsequent billing date. You may proceed to use the options of the upper plan till your subsequent billing date.

