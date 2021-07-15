How to Change or Update photo in Aadhaar Card in easy steps

Aadhar Card has become the most important document of our life. But if you want to change your picture, you can easily do so.

New Delhi. Most of the people complain that their picture in Aadhar card is not good. Some of the pictures are blurry, while some have a bad picture. If you do not like the photo on your Aadhar card, then you can easily change it.

There is an offline facility to update name, address, mobile number as well as photograph in Aadhaar card. For this, you have to visit the nearest enrollment center or you can also apply through post. Let’s know the easy ways to change the photo on Aadhaar: