How to Change or Update photo in Aadhaar Card in easy steps
Aadhar Card has become the most important document of our life. But if you want to change your picture, you can easily do so.
New Delhi. Most of the people complain that their picture in Aadhar card is not good. Some of the pictures are blurry, while some have a bad picture. If you do not like the photo on your Aadhar card, then you can easily change it.
There is an offline facility to update name, address, mobile number as well as photograph in Aadhaar card. For this, you have to visit the nearest enrollment center or you can also apply through post. Let’s know the easy ways to change the photo on Aadhaar:
- For this, download the Aadhaar Enrollment/Update Form by visiting the GET AADHAAR section on the official website of UIDAI.
- Fill the form correctly and submit it to the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.
- Your fingerprints, retina scan and photograph will be re-taken at the enrollment centre.
- As soon as the photo update application is accepted, a URN or update request number will be received.
- Through this number you can track your application online.
- New Aadhar card in which your photo is updated will be available in 90 days.
- You can also get updated in Aadhar card by visiting the regional office of UIDAI.
