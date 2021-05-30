How to change registered phone number on Paytm: Step-by-step guide

Paytm is a digital fee platform that permits folks to switch cash to anybody immediately utilizing the Paytm pockets. It permits shoppers to make hassle-free funds from playing cards, financial institution accounts, and digital funds, amongst others.

Paytm is owned by One97 Communications. You possibly can switch cash digitally immediately to anybody at zero price utilizing the Paytm Pockets and Paytm BHIM UPI.

Test right here the step-by-step guide for customers to change the registered phone number on Paytm.

Right here is how to change the registered phone number on Paytm:

Step 1: Open Paytm and Log in along with your previous phone number.

Step 2: Now on the house display, click on on your profile photograph within the higher left nook.

Step 3: Then once more click on on your photograph subsequent to your identify.

Step 4: Click on on the edit button within the prime proper nook.

Step 5: Click on on ‘Replace Phone Number’.

Step 6: Go to the cellular number subject and enter the brand new cellular number you need to replace and click on ‘Save’.

Step 7: Enter the 6 digit OTP acquired on your registered cellular number adopted by the 6-digit OTP acquired on the brand new cellular number for verification.

Right here is how to change Paytm UPI ID:

Step 1: Launch the Paytm software on your phone and log in.

Step 2: Now faucet on the menu and choose Fee Settings.

Step 3: Then faucet on Saved Fee Particulars & Settings.

Step 4: On the subsequent display, you may see your present UPI ID which is already set as the first UPI ID.

Step 5: To change the UPI ID faucet on Add new.

Step 6: Enter your required UPI deal with and submit.

READ: How to change language on SBI YONO app: Step-by-step guide