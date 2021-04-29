The Common Account Quantity (UAN) has been launched by the Staff Provident Fund (EPFO). It’s a 12-digit quantity that each employer contributing to EPF has. The UAN of an worker stays the identical all through life regardless of the variety of jobs the individual adjustments.

It can be crucial for all not to misplace your UAN or your member portal login credentials. Sadly, you probably have misplaced your UAN login password, then right here is the step-by-step information to change/reset your UAN login password and regain entry to your account.

How to reset/change your UAN login password:

Go to EPFO Member e-SEWA official web site Login Web page unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in.

The homepage will seem. Now, click on on the ‘Forgot Password’ on the right-hand aspect.

Now, you may be requested to enter the UAN quantity. Enter the captcha code and click on on the submit button.

Then enter your UAN password once more. Additionally, enter your registered cellular quantity and click on on sure to obtain the OTP.

Enter the OTP and click on on the confirm choice.

As soon as verified, you may be requested to enter the brand new password twice.

Lastly, click on on submit and log in with the brand new password.

How to replace/change UAN password after login:

Go to EPFO Member e-SEWA official web site and Log in to the portal utilizing your credentials.

On the highest menu bar, click on on the Account choice.

Now click on on the change password choice and now enter your previous password after which the brand new password and make sure your new password once more.

As soon as accomplished, click on on replace, and you’ll obtain a notification of the password efficiently modified.

