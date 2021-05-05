How to change your Google Pay PIN: Step-by-step guide

Google Pay, developed by Google, is an internet cost system that enables customers to ship or obtain cash, pay payments, store on-line and do many extra issues. Google Pay permits its customers to transact instantly from their checking account with none further fees.

The transactions achieved on Google Pay or GPay are secured by a UPI PIN. Your Google Pay is safer whenever you add a Google PIN to use the app. It’s also possible to replace or change the Google Pay PIN in case of any doubts about your account security.

Examine right here the step-by-step guide you may comply with to change your Google Pay PIN.

Right here is how to change your Google Pay PIN:

Step 1: Open the Google Pay app on your Android machine.

Step 2: On the prime, faucet on your picture after which on Privateness & Safety.

Step 3: Now, choose Use Google PIN.

Step 4: Faucet Forgot PIN.

Step 5: After that comply with the directions.

Right here is how to activate your Google Pay PIN:

Open Google Pay on your Android machine.

Subsequent, on the house web page faucet your picture after which Safety.

Choose the Use display screen lock to use your present sample, PIN, or password that you just used to lock your cellphone. Choose Use Google PIN to use Google PIN.

