How to charge Electric Scooter Ola S1 and S1 Pro? Know the complete process

The demand for the popular electric scooters Ola S One and S One Pro is increasing in India. Mobility firm Ola CEO Bhavish Agarwal introduced the Hypercharger to the world, the soon-to-be-launched electric scooter Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. He tweeted a video of him plugging his yellow Ola S1 e-scooter, which looks like a very simple charging method. Anyone can easily charge these Ola scooters and there will be no problem like any kind of short circuit in it.

Charging points will be installed at one lakh places

The eight-second video of the Ola electric scooter charging has already garnered over 18K views. Netizens lauded the Hypercharger charging technology, saying that it is a simple technology that will prove useful to people at all times. Giving information, Bhavish said that the hypercharger will be installed in more than one lakh places across India. The Ola S1 is priced around ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Pro variant will cost ₹30,000 more. These e-scooters will be available in ten color options.

Booking will start from November

The bookings for both these e-scooters started in September with a token amount of just Rs 499, but the deliveries are yet to take place due to the delay in final delivery and test ride. The Bengaluru-based firm is now planning to offer test rides of its electric scooters, the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro, from November 10. The company is about to resume bookings for the Ola electric scooter from November 1.

This is how charge

A separate Hypercharger charging technology has been developed for Ola’s electric scooters. You do not need to put much effort to charge these scooters. All you have to do is lift the charging wire, plug it into the charging area provided in the scooter and turn on the switch. After which your scooter will be charged in the stipulated time.

These two e-scooters are already a sensation among potential buyers and with petrol and diesel prices increasing every day, the potential for EVs in India looks great. Let us tell you that for the people who are rapidly moving towards EV vehicles in India, two wheeler manufacturers are launching electric vehicles one after the other.