How to check e-challan status online: Step-by-step guide

E- challan has made it quite simple to pay site visitors challan. You may as well check your challan status on-line to keep away from penalties. The e-challan discover is shipped to you thru SMS in your cell phone. You may additionally get the discover in bodily format at your registered handle. For those who delete the SMS by mistake, or you don’t obtain the discover at your registered handle, you’ll be able to nonetheless check your challan status on-line and pay it accordingly.

There may have been situations the place knowingly, or unknowingly, you could have violated site visitors guidelines. If an individual has obtained a letter for a site visitors violation, he/she will be able to pay it on-line or by visiting the closest site visitors police station. In India, each state has a special web site the place folks pay their site visitors challans by visiting the state’s official transport web site.

Check right here the straightforward step-by-step guide an individual can observe to check his/her site visitors challan status on-line.

Right here is how to check the e-challan status on-line:

Step 1: Go to the official web site echallan.parivahan.gov.in.

Step 2: The official webpage will open, now faucet on Check On-line Providers.

Step 3: Then faucet on Check Challan Status from the drop-down menu. You’ll be re-directed to a web page.

Step 4: You’ll be able to select varied choices like Challan Quantity, Automobile Quantity, or DL Quantity to check the status of the e-challan.

Step 5: Now put within the captcha code and choose ‘Get Particulars’. And you may check your Challan status from there.

