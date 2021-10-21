How to check how many numbers are with your Aadhaar, know here step by step process

Aadhaar is an essential document, which is used everywhere. If many numbers are issued on your Aadhaar and you also want to check, then you will be given information related to it here. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has released a portal, which will help you to check the SIM card issued against your Aadhar card.

Aadhaar is an essential document, which is used everywhere. If many numbers are issued on your Aadhaar and you also want to check, then you will be given information related to it here. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has released a portal, which will help you to check the SIM card issued against your Aadhar card. According to the rules issued by the Department of Telecommunications, a citizen can issue a maximum of 9 mobile numbers linked to an Aadhaar card.

This service launched by Telecom is called ‘Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection’ (TAFCOP). With the help of this, it is found out that how many numbers are linked on your Aadhar card. This portal provides security to the citizens. If the mobile number issued on your Aadhaar is not yours or you have not taken it, then you can report it and get it closed for security reasons.

Here you can check mobile numbers registered against your Aadhar card as follows.

1. Firstly visit the official website of TAFCOP https://tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in/.

Then you enter your mobile number and send OTP to your mobile number. Enter the OTP and Verify to sign in to the portal. Now you have to complete the sign-in process. You will then be taken to a page where you can see all the different mobile numbers that are linked with your Aadhar card.

Read also: PM Kisan Yojana: If this work is done by October 31, then Rs 4,000 will come in the account

It has been informed on the portal TAFCOP released by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that this scheme has been launched by Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) to ensure proper release of telecom resources to customers and reduce frauds. It has been informed that individual mobile customers can register a maximum of nine mobile connections in their name. This website has been developed to help the customers as well as take necessary action on additional mobile connections.