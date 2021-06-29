How To Check If Your PAN And Aadhaar Card Are Linked Online – Are Your PAN and Aadhaar Card Linked Online? check like this

Due to Corona, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has recently set a new deadline for connecting the two.

New Delhi. The last date for linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhar card has been extended till 30 September. Due to the second wave of corona virus outbreak in the country, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has recently set a new deadline.

PAN will be deactivated

As per section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, every person who has a PAN as on 1st July 2017 and is eligible to obtain an Aadhaar, has to link PAN with Aadhaar. The taxpayer has to mention the Aadhaar number while filing the income tax return. If PAN is not linked with Aadhaar before the due date, PAN will become inoperative.

If PAN becomes inoperative, the Income Tax Department will consider that the person has not submitted PAN and hence is liable to suffer the consequences.

have to pay a fine

In Budget 2021, the central government has added a new section 234H in the Income Tax Act, where a person will have to pay a penalty for not linking PAN and Aadhaar after the expiry of the deadline. So if a person misses the deadline, he will have to pay a fine of up to Rs 1,000.

How to check whether your PAN and Aadhar card are linked?

1) Visit the official site of Income Tax Department – www.incometax.gov.in.

2) There will be an option of ‘Link Aadhaar’ on the homepage of the website.

3) Click on the option ‘Link Aadhaar Know About Your Aadhaar PAN Linking Status’.

4) A new page will open. Enter your PAN and Aadhar card details in the box.

5) After filling the details, click on ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’.

6) Your Aadhaar-PAN status will be displayed on the page. Your PAN (PAN Aadhar) will be linked to Aadhar Number (Aadhaar Number). if they are connected.