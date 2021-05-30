How to check instant e-PAN status: Step-by-step guide

E-PAN is a digital PAN card issued by the Revenue-tax division. The ability of instant PAN allotment via the Aadhaar card was formally launched after the beta model was launched in February 2020. On Might 28, 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the e-PAN facility.

E-PAN comprises a QR code with demographic and biometric data of the PAN cardholders. This data can be utilized for PAN verification functions in offline mode.

Check right here the step-by-step guide to check the standing of e-PAN.

Right here is how to check the standing of e-PAN:

Step1: Go to the official web site of e-Submitting of the Revenue-tax division at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on on the link- ‘Instant PAN via Aadhaar’.

Step 3: After switching to the subsequent webpage, click on ‘Check Standing of PAN’.

Step 4: Fill your Aadhaar quantity into the given field.

Step 5: Then, enter the captcha and ensure.

Step 6: After this, you’ll obtain an OTP on the registered cellular quantity.

Step 7: Now, you might have to submit this OTP.

Step 8: You possibly can see the standing of your application-allotted/not allotted.

Observe: The instant PAN might be utilized by visiting the official web site of the e-Submitting of the Revenue-tax division at incomtaxindiaefiling.gov.in. Folks can simply apply for instant PAN utilizing Aadhaar-based e-KYC. PAN is issued in a smooth copy format, which is freed from price. It takes simply 10 minutes to get an e-PAN. The e-PAN has validity equal to a PAN card (onerous copy).

