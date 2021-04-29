PF is the favored identify for EPF or Staff’ Provident Fund. It’s a government-established financial savings scheme for workers of the organised sector. The EPF rate of interest is said yearly by the EPFO (Staff Provident Fund Organisation) which is a statutory physique beneath the Staff’ Provident Fund Act, 1956.

To check EPF stability, guarantee that the employer has activated your Common Account Quantity (UAN). Common Account Quantity or UAN is exclusive for all the workers enrolled beneath the EPF scheme. A UAN quantity is allotted by the Worker Provident Fund Group (EPFO). All staff ought to have just one UAN throughout their working life regardless of the businesses they alter.

Check right here four simple ways to check PF account stability.

Utilizing EPFO Portal

Step 1- Go to the official EPFO Web site- www.epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2- From the ‘Our Providers’ tab, click on on ‘For Staff.’

Step 3- Now, click on on the choice ‘Member passbook’ beneath the choice ‘Providers.’

Step 4- Login along with your UAN and Password.

Step 5- After logging in, you possibly can entry your EPF account.

By giving a missed name

You possibly can inquire about your EPF stability by giving a missed name to 011-22901406 out of your registered cell quantity. This service is barely obtainable upon the combination of your UAN along with your KYC particulars. If you happen to are unable to do that, you possibly can take the assistance of your employer.

By sending an SMS

The PF stability may be checked by sending an SMS — EPFOHO UAN to 7738299899 — from the registered cell quantity. The EPFO will reply with the PF stability particulars to the registered cell quantity.

Utilizing the Umang app

Step 1: Obtain the applying from Play Retailer/App Retailer.

Step 2: Open the Umang app in your smartphone and choose EPFO.

Step 3: Click on on the ‘Worker Centric Providers.’

Step 4: Click on on ‘View Passbook’ to check your EPF stability.

Step 5: Enter your UAN and click on on Get OTP to ship the OTP to the cell quantity registered with UAN. Enter the OTP and click on on ‘login.’

Step 6: Choose the member ID of the corporate for which you need to check the EPF stability.

Step 7: Your passbook can be displayed on the display screen alongside along with your EPF stability.

READ: How to file TDS Return on-line: Step-by-step information