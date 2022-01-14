How to check RRB NTPC Result 2021: RRB NTPC Result 2021: Here is how to check RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result, will be announced soon – RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2021 Government Result will be announced, How to Check RRB NTPC Result 2021

Highlights RRB NTPC CBT-1 outcomes coming soon.

The board had served the required discover.

Multiple crore candidates are awaiting outcomes. (*1*)

RRB NTPC Outcomes 2021: The await the RRB NTPC CBT-1 outcomes 2021 might now be over. The Railway Recruitment Board will announce the outcomes of the primary part of Non-Technical In style Class (RRB NTPC) recruitment in Railways, specifically CBT-1 on its official web site rrbcdg.gov.in and RRB Regional Web site.



The RRB had issued a notification that the Board (RRB) might publish the outcomes of NTPC Section I by January 15, 2022. Candidates can check the notification concerning the provisional date of announcement of outcomes by visiting the official web site. Beneath is a direct hyperlink to the notification and how to check the outcomes on-line.

How to check RRB NTPC Result 2021: Here’s how

Step 1: Go to RRB’s official web site or regional web site.

Step 2: The outcomes hyperlink will be activated on the house web page, click on on it.

Step 3: PDF of chosen candidates for CBT-2 will open on the display.

Step 4: Discover your roll quantity by typing ctrl + f.

Step 5: To check the scorecard, you want to enter the login particulars on the web site.

See an inventory of RRB regional web sites here-

Greater than 1.25 crore candidates have been examined in 7 levels.

Multiple crore 25 lakh candidates had appeared for the RRB NTPC Pc Based mostly Check Section I i.e. CBT-1 examination in 7 phases. Which was held from 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021. Eligible candidates within the first part will be chosen for the second part (RRB NTPC Stage-2) for CBT.

The NTPC CBT-2 examination will begin in February 2022

RRB NTPC CBT-2 will be held on 14-18 February 2022. The RRB has clarified that, in view of the state of affairs of Kovid-19, the examinations will be performed in accordance with the federal government pointers.

