How to check TDS amount online using Pan Card: Step-by-step guide

The revenue tax division has put in place a facility to allow taxpayers to view their tax credit online or by way of the web. The taxpayer can view their TDS online by using the online banking portal. Nevertheless, for that, you want to hyperlink the PAN with the online banking portal.

TDS on wage is a tax deducted by the employer on the time of paying within the wage to the worker. Your cash is deducted and deposited in your behalf to the federal government by the employer. The process of submitting revenue tax returns, claiming your TDS refunds, and checking your TDS amount online or offline is essential to hold a monitor of your hard-earned cash. If you’re a taxpayer, then it is best to check your tax deduction and tax deposited in your pan account.

Check right here the step-by-step guide to check TDS amount online using Pan Card.

Right here’s how to check TDS amount online using Pan Card:

Go to the official web site. www.tdscpc.gov.in/app/tapn/tdstcscredit.xhtml

Now refill the verification code

Then click on on ‘Proceed’

Enter the PAN and TAN

Now choose the monetary yr in addition to the quarter and the kind of return

Lastly, click on on ‘Go’

The small print will probably be displayed on the display screen

