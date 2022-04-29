How to check the results of mp board 10th and 12th 2022 by sms here today
MP Board 10V, 12th result 2022 LIVE
Students can view the results of the board via SMS even without the help of internet. Students will have to follow the procedure given below to view the results via SMS.
MP Board 10th Result 2022 will be able to view 10th Result via SMS
Step 1- Students first go to the message box of their mobile to view the results via SMS.
Step 2- Now type your roll number MPBSE10 (space) in the message box and send an SMS to 56263.
Step 3- For example, if your roll number is 15678, send it to MPBSE10 15678 in this format.
MP Board 12th Result 2022 will be able to view 12th Result via SMS
Step 1- To see the result of class XII, one has to accept the result of class X. First go to the SMS box of the mobile.
Step 2- Type your roll number MPBSE12 (space) in the message box and send an SMS to 56263.
Step 3- For example, if your roll number is 144378, send it to MPBSE12 144378 in this format.
Scholarships for Indian Students: Best Scholarships for Indian Students
#check #results #board #10th #12th #sms #today
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.