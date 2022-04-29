How to check the results of mp board 10th and 12th 2022 by sms here today

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the results of MP Board 10th and 12th (MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022) today. The results will be announced by Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar on the MP Board’s official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpbseresults.nic.in. Board’s 10th, 12th results will be released for 18 lakh students (MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022). In addition to the official website, the board will also publish MPBS results through the MPBS mobile app and SMS for the convenience of students. Students can download this mobile app from Play Store.MP Board 10V, 12th result 2022 LIVE

Students can view the results of the board via SMS even without the help of internet. Students will have to follow the procedure given below to view the results via SMS.

MP Board 10th Result 2022 will be able to view 10th Result via SMS

Step 1- Students first go to the message box of their mobile to view the results via SMS.

Step 2- Now type your roll number MPBSE10 (space) in the message box and send an SMS to 56263.

Step 3- For example, if your roll number is 15678, send it to MPBSE10 15678 in this format.



MP Board 12th Result 2022 will be able to view 12th Result via SMS

Step 1- To see the result of class XII, one has to accept the result of class X. First go to the SMS box of the mobile.

Step 2- Type your roll number MPBSE12 (space) in the message box and send an SMS to 56263.

Step 3- For example, if your roll number is 144378, send it to MPBSE12 144378 in this format.