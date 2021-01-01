How to check your EPF claim status online: Step-by-step guide

PF is the favored identify for EPF or Staff’ Provident Fund. It’s a government-established financial savings scheme for workers of the organised sector. EPFO gives varied companies via the centralised cell app of the federal government, referred to as Umang. The app may be downloaded from the Google Play Retailer/App Retailer.

Staff shall be in a position to check the PF status of the claim after they’ve utilized to withdraw their EPF funds. This facility is supposed for Staff’ Provident Fund members/subscribers/pensioners who’ve submitted a claim in any of the EPFO places of work throughout the nation. Utilizing this facility, one can monitor the status of a claim submitted. The one prerequisite is that you have to present your Provident Fund account quantity and PF Workplace state to check the status of your claim.

Check right here the step-by-step guide to your EPF claim status.

How to check your EPF claim status through UAN Portal:

Log in to the UAN Member Portal with your UAN and Password.

Click on on the ‘On-line Companies’ tab and a drop-down will seem.

Click on on the third option- ‘Observe Claim Status.

The status of your on-line withdrawal/switch claim will seem on the display.

How to check your EPF claim status on EPFO Web site:

Go to the official EPFO’s portal https://www.epfindia.gov.in.

Now discover the ‘For Staff’ choice beneath the tab ‘Companies’.

Then click on on the ‘Know Your Claim Status’ choice beneath the heading ‘Companies’ on the web page.

The EPFO portal will then present you the button ‘Click on right here to get redirected to the passbook utility’. Thus, you want to click on on the offered button to get redirected to the passbook portal. https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login.

Now, log in to your account utilizing the UAN, password and filling up the captcha.

Then now you can discover the choice of ‘View Claim Status’. Click on on that choice to know the status of your EPF claim.

Via SMS

The EPFO additionally sends alerts through SMS if a cell quantity has been linked to the account. Staff can check the status of their claim by sending an SMS from your registered cell quantity to 7738299899. SMS format have to be ‘EPFOHO UAN LAN’. On this format, the ‘LAN’ stands for the language code wherein you need to obtain the small print. Beneath is the desk of assorted languages and their codes.

