How to claim a life insurance if the policyholder goes missing? Check details here

How to claim a life insurance if the policyholder goes lacking? Check details here



There are occasions when a individual goes lacking and the whereabouts or dying of that individual can’t be confirmed. Additionally it is attainable that he/she has purchased a life insurance coverage.

Life insurance supplies monetary safety for the relations in case the coverage purchaser dies throughout the coverage time period. In the normal course of, beneficiaries can claim the assured sum after producing the proof of dying of the policyholder.

However what occurs if the policyholder goes lacking throughout the time period and his dying can’t be proved?

Here is how the beneficiaries can claim life insurance if a individual is lacking:

The individual may very well be lacking if he/she is kidnapped, misplaced, or is useless and his/her physique has not been found but. When the insured individual is lacking, it turns into troublesome to purchase all the paperwork which can be obligatory for the claim.

The method for claiming life insurance plans is totally different if the insured is lacking. Here’s what the claimants can do:

Step 1. File an FIR

First, the beneficiary or some other one that was not involved with the policyholder ought to file a lacking report to the police.

Step 2. Get verification from the court docket

A non-traceable report from the police is collected if the individual can’t be traced after seven years, he/she was reported lacking. The report is then submitted to the court docket to receive a court docket order presuming the insured individual is useless.

Step 3. Go to the insurance firm

After amassing the crucial affirmation from the court docket, i.e., the dying certificates, the beneficiary ought to contact the insurance firm with the declaration of the court docket. Underneath the rebuttable presumption of dying, the insurance firm could have to pay out the assured dying profit proceeds.

In accordance to the Indian Proof Act, Part 108, presumptions of dying may be made after seven years of submitting the FIR (first info report). So as to claim life insurance for a lacking individual, the household should await seven years earlier than the insurance firm may give them the cash.

Can the coverage be continued?

After a individual goes lacking, the relations will pay the premium and proceed the coverage, solely if insurers settle for the funds, else the coverage might lapse, particularly a time period plan.

Insurance corporations can settle the claim inside 7 years:

In some distinctive instances, the insurers can curtail the seven years clause and pay the insurance claim quantity to the beneficiary earlier than that.

There are exceptions in the case of lacking individuals throughout pure calamities, airplane crashes, terrorist acts and so on. In such instances, a checklist of lacking individuals presumed useless is issued by the authorities. Most of the insurers take this checklist into consideration for the claim course of.

