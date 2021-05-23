How to contact Krafton Support on Battlegrounds Mobile India for game-related queries



Battlegrounds Mobile India is presently some of the awaited video games in India. Pre-registration for the battle royale title has already began for Android customers. iOS customers can have to wait to pre-register as the sport is just not but obtainable on the App Retailer.

Android cellular avid gamers can click on right here to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Gamers will even be entitled to pre-registration rewards in the event that they pre-register for the battle royale recreation. The rewards are:

Recon Masks

Recon Outfit

Celebration Professional Title

300 AG

A pre-registration trailer for Battlegrounds Mobile India was additionally launched. The trailer, that includes Dynamo, Kronten, Jonathan, and Arshad Warsi, has over 11 million views on the sport’s official YouTube channel.

Additionally learn: PUBG Mobile Lite gamers elated as Battlegrounds Mobile India confirmed to be appropriate with low-end Android gadgets

How to contact Krafton Support relating to queries about Battlegrounds Mobile India

The official web site for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton Inc, the developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India, is a South Korean video gaming firm accountable for the event of PUBG and PUBG Mobile.

Indian battle royale fanatics may need some questions for the writer relating to Battlegrounds Mobile India. On this case, observe the steps under to contact Krafton’s help workforce:

1. First, gamers want to head over to the official web site of Battlegrounds Mobile India. They’ll click on right here to accomplish that.

2. Subsequent, gamers have to click on the “SUPPORT” possibility on the web site’s toolbar.

3. After the Krafton Support web page opens, gamers will want to click on on the blue “Contact Us” possibility.

A dialogue field will seem, prompting gamers to enter important particulars

4. A dialogue field will seem, prompting them to enter their e-mail id, choose the platform (Internet or Android), choose the required challenge from the drop-down checklist, and eventually describe their drawback. Gamers want to enter all these particulars and may select to connect a file of their selection.

5. They want to then click on on the “Submit” button.

Notice: There are a number of questions that Krafton has already answered on the Support web page. Gamers can choose a query of their selection and get their doubts cleared.

Additionally learn: Will there be a Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite model?

Signal In/ Signal Up to Reply









