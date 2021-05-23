How to contact Krafton Support on Battlegrounds Mobile India for game-related queries

Battlegrounds Mobile India is for the time being one among mainly probably the most awaited video video games in India. Pre-registration for the conflict royale title has already began for Android clients. iOS clients should wait to pre-register as a result of the sport is now not however readily accessible on the App Retailer.

Android cell avid avid gamers can click on proper right here to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Avid avid gamers may even be entitled to pre-registration rewards within the event that they pre-register for the conflict royale sport. The rewards are:

Recon Veil

Recon Outfit

Get together Professional Title

300 AG

A pre-registration trailer for Battlegrounds Mobile India turned as soon as additionally launched. The trailer, that accommodates Dynamo, Kronten, Jonathan, and Arshad Warsi, has over 11 million views on the sport’s respected YouTube channel.

contact Krafton Fortify concerning queries about Battlegrounds Mobile India

The respected on-line net jabber for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton Inc, the developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India, is a South Korean video gaming agency accountable for the come of PUBG and PUBG Mobile.

Indian conflict royale fanatics may perchance perchance have religion some questions for the writer concerning Battlegrounds Mobile India. On this case, be aware the steps beneath to contact Krafton’s reinforce workers:

1. First, avid gamers should head over to the respected on-line net jabber of Battlegrounds Mobile India. They will click on proper right here to discontinue so.

2. Subsequent, avid gamers have religion to click on the “SUPPORT” choice on the net net jabber’s toolbar.

3. After the Krafton Fortify net jabber opens, avid gamers will should click on on the blue “Contact Us” choice.

A dialogue discipline will appear, prompting avid gamers to enter important important factors

4. A dialogue discipline will appear, prompting them to enter their e mail identification, safe the platform (Net or Android), safe the important space from the drop-down guidelines, and within the waste characterize their space. Avid avid gamers should enter all these important factors and may perchance perchance perchance additionally hold to join a file of their choice.

5. They’ve religion to then click on on the “Submit” button.

Affirm: There are a couple of questions that Krafton has already answered on the Fortify net jabber. Avid avid gamers can safe a question of their choice and are available by their doubts cleared.

