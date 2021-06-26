How To Convert A Smartphone In A Tv Remote – How To Convert Your Smartphone Into Smart TV Remote Control?

TV is one of the biggest means of entertainment. Nowadays TVs have also become smart. In such a situation, apart from OTT channels on TV, people can access their mails from YouTube, Facebook, Twitter. Many TV manufacturer companies are providing such facilities in Smart TV. However, many times it happens that we forget to keep the remote of the TV somewhere in the house itself. In such a situation, if you want to watch your favorite program, then you start looking for remotes in the whole house. However, you can also make your smartphone a TV remote. In this article, we will tell you how you can convert your smartphone into the remote of your Smart TV.

Must download app

To convert smartphone into your TV remote, you have to go to Google Play Store.

But you have to download an app, which is named Android TV Remote Control app. This app is said to be secure. Through this app you will be able to connect your smartphone to Smart TV and control and operate it through smartphone. This app will turn your smartphone into a remote that serves multiple functions.

Must be connected to Wi-Fi

After downloading the Android TV Remote Control app from Google Play Store, you need to connect both your smartphone and smart TV to Wi-Fi. The thing to note in this is that both the devices will have to be connected to the same Wi-Fi. Connecting both devices on separate Wi-Fi will not work. After connecting both the devices to Wi-Fi, you have to open the Android TV Remote Control app on your smartphone. In this you will see your TV being scanned. When your Smart TV is tracked on your smartphone, tap on it. After this you will see a PIN number on the TV, enter that PIN in your app. After this your smartphone will be connected to the TV, then you will be able to control it.