How To Convert An Old Smartphone Into Cctv Camera – How To Convert Old Smartphone Into CCTV Camera? very easy trick

People nowadays install CCTV cameras for home security. When people are out of the house, with the help of these CCTV cameras, people keep a watch on their house. But due to being expensive, not everyone is able to get these cameras installed. In such a situation, today we are going to tell you about such a trick, with the help of which you can easily monitor your home. For this you do not need to install expensive CCTV cameras. You can also do this work through your old smartphone. In this article, we are telling you a way through which you can convert your old smartphone into a CCTV camera.

keep these things in mind

If you have an old smartphone, then you can use it as a CCTV camera, but for this you need to take care of some things. First of all, you need to have Wi-Fi to convert your smartphone into a CCTV camera. Apart from this, the camera quality of your smartphone must be good. With good camera quality, you will be able to clearly see what is happening in your home. For this you also need to install an app on your smartphone. There are many apps available on the Play Store for this. One of these apps is Manything. This is free app.

How to convert smartphone into CCTV camera

Download Manything App from Google Play Store. This is 56MB app and this app is absolutely free. You have to install this app in your old and current phone, which you are using. After this, when you open this app, you will have to login with the same ID in both the phones. After login you will see two options. In these, the first option will be of view and the second option will be of camera.

Place it where the view is good

Keep in mind that on the smartphone you want to make a CCTV camera, click on the camera in that phone and click on the option of View on the phone on which you want to see the footage. After this, keep the phone which you have made CCTV, at such a place from where there is a good view of the house or room. After this you will be able to watch CCTV footage in your existing smartphone.