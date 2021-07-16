How to Cope With the End of Unemployment Insurance and Other Covid Safety Nets



Usually, these plans can only offer a limited grace period to use the money you haven’t spent in the normal 12 month period. If you don’t use the money, you lose it. But in 2021, employers can (although they don’t have to) offer up to a 12-month grace period for the remaining money – or just let people carry over unused amounts to the following year. .

In addition, if your employer allows it, you can also change the amount they take from your paycheck each period – if, for example, you messed up your needs or want to increase your layaway to maximize your savings. $ 10,500 limit on dependents. contributions to the care account which is not as high as this year. You may be able to put money into an account even if you missed the annual registration period amid the distractions of the pandemic.

HealthEquity, a benefit administrator, has published a plain English guide with more information.

Internet services subsidy

Thanks to one of the recent relief packages, a rebate of $ 50 per month is now available on broadband service (and $ 75 for people living on qualifying tribal lands).

There are two pitfalls: First, you have to be eligible, although the rules are quite broad. Most low-income people will qualify. The same will apply to anyone who lost their job or was put on leave after February 29, 2020; experienced a “substantial” drop in income; and had a 2020 income of less than $ 99,000 for people who filed taxes as a single person and $ 198,000 for people who filed jointly.

The second problem is that the grant will only last until the nearly $ 3.2 billion available for the program runs out. (You can track the money on a website run by the Universal Service Administrative Society.)

So the obvious conclusion is: Sign up today.

Tax deductions for charitable donations

If you are married and you file your taxes jointly and you do not itemize your deductions, you have until the end of the year to claim a deduction of $ 600 for charitable donations (but not like this. that you can sometimes deduct when you donate appreciated securities or physical assets). Single filers still benefit from the $ 300 deduction.

With how many people may still struggle while some of the relief from the pandemic wears off, this lingering opportunity for subsidized selflessness may help others who are losing more than you. Our guide to last year’s pandemic giving should help, if you need ideas for organizations to support.