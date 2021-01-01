How to correct errors in covid vaccine certificate: covid vaccine certificate, inadvertently, if there is any error in covid vaccine certificate, no need to worry, it can be corrected, how to correct errors in covid vaccine certificate, covid vaccine certificate correction Can improve, this is the way

Vaccine certification is given after receiving both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Now that restrictions are being relaxed, the vaccine certificate has become an essential document for movement and travel. Many companies have asked employees to return to work. Vaccine certification may also be required here. In order to avoid any inconvenience in such a situation, it is necessary to have a proper covid vaccine certificate.

This certificate is an official document. It has a unique 13-digit beneficiary ID. It provides all kinds of information related to vaccination. This includes details of vaccination date, name of vaccine, place and time of vaccination, name of the health officer giving the vaccine, etc. You can download this certificate whenever you want.



If someone inadvertently makes a mistake in entering the name, date of birth, gender or photo ID number, there is a one-time chance to correct it. Now the details in the CoWin certificate can be corrected. A new certificate can be downloaded with it. Come here, find out how?

How can you correct the details on the CoWin website?

1. First go to the website https://www.cowin.gov.in/.

2. Tap Register / Sign on the right side.

3. A box will appear where you have to enter the mobile number registered for vaccination and tap to get OTP.

4. Enter OTP to verify and proceed.

5. You can now tap on the ‘Make a point’ option at the top. After selecting the member, select ‘Certificate Update’.

6. With the self-correction option, you can select the details in your vaccine certificate that you want to correct.

7. Remember that you can only correct two things: name, date of birth, gender, Aadhar card number / PAN card / passport number.

8. Enter the appropriate details and click Continue and submit.

