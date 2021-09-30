How to Create a Paid Family Leave Plan That Doesn’t Backfire

“There’s no research-based reason why someone should go below 12 weeks,” said Maya Rossin-Slater, a Stanford economist and expert on parental leave policies. “You gain nothing, and in fact you lose out on some of the benefits like breastfeeding, maternal mental health, and child vaccinations.”

Will the job of vacationers be safe?

The Biden plan, so far, will not provide job security. Democrats are trying to pass legislation under a process called budget reconciliation, which requires that new policies directly affect revenue and spending. A job security mandate would not qualify.

Some workers will still have job protection under the Family and Medical Leave Act, but this does not cover about half of workers, including those in businesses with fewer than 50 employees and those employed for less than a year.

When paid leave does not include job security, a significant portion of workers are unlikely to take it, even if they are eligible, research shows – especially Hispanic workers, low-earners, small businesses. Those working in the U.S. and part-time or frequently changing jobs.

“My view is that if leaves aren’t job-secure, it’s hardly a vacation,” said Christopher Ruhm, a professor of public policy and economics at the University of Virginia. “You’re going to have a lot of people very hesitant to use it, so it loses a lot of benefit.”

How much does it pay?

The plan would pay two-thirds of the average weekly wage for most workers, up to $4,000 per month, and 85 percent of those earning less, about $1,000 a month.

Larger pay replacement for low-income workers has been shown to increase the likelihood that they will take it, although the lowest earners may require full pay replacement to cover vacation expenses, the researchers said. California, which became the first state to pass paid leave in 2002, increased the replacement pay share in 2016 to 70 percent for those earning less than 55 percent. Usage rates increased for those earning $20,000 or more, though not for those earning less.