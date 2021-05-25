How to create and manage profiles on Prime Video: Step-by-step guide

Prime video provides you limitless streaming of films and TV episodes for paid or free subscription. You possibly can take pleasure in watching all of the content material on your telephones and computer systems.

Prime Video Profiles permits you to create and manage a number of profiles inside your account with content material customized individually to every profile. Every profile may have separate suggestions, season progress, and a Watch record primarily based on particular person profile exercise.

You possibly can have up to six person profiles (one default major profile + up to 5 extra profiles, which could be both grownup or Child’s profiles) inside Prime Video on a single Amazon account.

Verify right here the step-by-step guide for the customers to create and manage on Prime Video.

How to create and manage profiles on Prime Video:

Launch the Prime Video app on your cellphone.

Now faucet on My Stuff on the backside of your Prime Video app display.

Then faucet on the profile identify to open the drop-down menu.

Choose +Create profile to create a brand new profile or Manage profiles to edit or delete present profiles.

Enter the identify of your profile and faucet on save.

How to arrange a Prime person profile on the PrimeVideo.com Web site:

Open the PrimeVideo.com

Go to the “Profile Picker” drop-down from the Prime Video residence web page and click on “Add new” to create a brand new profile.

Then click on on “Manage profiles” from the “Profile Picker” drop-down.

Now click on “Edit profile” and choose the profile icon you need to manage (edit/take away).

Now you make modifications to the profile and choose “Save modifications.”

